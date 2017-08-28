Bimal Gurung smells conspiracy ahead of talks with Bengal govt

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung

Amid reports of cracks in the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the chief of the outfit, Bimal Gurung, has alleged a conspiracy by some hill leaders against him. In an audio message late last night, Gurung warned these leaders that if they discussed any other issue other than ‘Gorkhaland’ with the West Bengal government, they would not be allowed to return to the hills.

His statement comes in the backdrop of tomorrow’s meeting between all the major hill parties, including the GJM, and the state government at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

The meeting has been convened by the Mamata Banerjee-led government, in response to a letter from the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), requesting a dialogue to restore normalcy in the Darjeeling hills, where an indefinite strike called by the GJM, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, entered its 75th day today.

In his message, Gurung said, “There is a conspiracy by some hill leaders who are hand in glove with the state government. They are trying to frame me and are passing information to the police. “Some leaders have written letters to the state government without my permission. In the next 10-12 days, I will make their names public. The people of the hills will never forgive these traitors.”

The GJM chief reiterated that he would not compromise on the demand for Gorkhaland. The GJM, on Thursday, wrote a letter to the state government, expressing its willingness to attend tomorrow’s talks to resolve the Darjeeling stalemate, abandoning its earlier stand of not holding any dialogue with the state government over the issue.

The letter, written by GJM leader Binay Tamang to Chief Minister Banerjee, said, “No other alternative or modified step will do justice to our plight…other than creation of a separate Gorkhaland.” Tamang’s missive was preceded by a letter written by Gurung to the state government on Wednesday, requesting a political dialogue on the demand for Gorkhaland.

