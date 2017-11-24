Bimal Gurung hits out at Hill parties: ‘They sold our aspirations for frivolous doles’

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung (File Photo) Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung (File Photo)

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung on Thursday said he was “appalled” at Hill parties for selling out “our collective aspiration (Gorkhaland) for a few humiliatingly frivolous doles”. In a statement issued to mediapersons, he said: “I am calling it (bipartite meeting) Trinamool Congress team meeting, because all those who were present at that meet represents TMC in one form or the other. Despite their claims to be working ‘with the State’ and not for some ‘party’, I must say that those who attended the meeting in Siliguri were definitely not representing our people nor our people’s aspirations. They were bidding for their masters in Nabanna and their personal agendas and greed.”

GJM leader Binay Tamang had on November 20 said he had suspended Gurung and 13 other party leaders for six months. He also alleged that a majority of GJM’s central committee leaders had elected him as party president and Anit Thapa as general secretary. “The ongoing Gorkhaland agitation has taken numerous tolls, including the killing of 13 Gorkhaland activists in cold blood, and injuring of hundreds by the West Bengal police. Hundreds more have been arrested on trumped up charges, their homes burnt down, their family members repeatedly threatened and harassed.

Despite all these atrocities, our people have stood resolutely in support of the movement. But this time too these TMC B teams, deemed it fit to sell out our collective aspiration for a few humiliatingly frivolous doles thrown at them — Hill Area Development Council, Tourism Festival, Gold Cup football tournament, and other promises of payments. Completely disregarding the lives of those martyred for Gorkhaland, this lot have shamelessly given precedence to their personal benefits over the collective loss. I appeal to all the people, who are true to the Gorkhaland cause, not to be swayed by this greed,” the statement read.

The Supreme Court had on November 20 put cases against the GJM chief on hold, issuing orders preventing Gurung’s arrest or detention by state police. Reacting to the statement, GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba told The Indian Express that the Hill Development Committee announced by the state government is a “temporary measure”. The Committee comprises of four members, three of whom are from GNLF, and one from TMC. It is headed by GNLF president Mann Ghising.

“We are in the process of finding a credible long-term solution to the Darjeeling crisis… We are working out a formula, but the political issue is complicated, and a solution cannot be found overnight. I personally feel that both the Centre and state are reluctant to find a political solution before 2019 elections. Also, there are a number of differences which have cropped up between TMC and BJP, which has made it more difficult. Meanwhile, the people of Darjeeling should not suffer… So we have welcomed the Hill Development Committee so that work and development for people of the Hills can continue…There will be more notifications and announcements soon with more members inducted into the committee,” said Zimba.

