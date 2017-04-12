Bill to enable data collection in J-K passed in Lok Sabha

Union Minister DV Sadanand Gowda said the Bill will not violate Article 370. (File Photo) Union Minister DV Sadanand Gowda said the Bill will not violate Article 370. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha passed Tuesday the Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill that allows the central, state and local governments to collect statistics on ‘economics, demographic, social, scientific and environment aspects’ in J&K, where the existing Act is not applicable. Some members alleged the bill is an attempt to dilute Article 370 that provides special status to J&K. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) said, “My charge against this government is that you are creating trouble in J&K through this bill… You are violating article 370.”

Statistics Minister D V Sadanand Gowda said that earlier, the Census Act and the Registration of Births and Deaths Act too have been extended to J&K. “In the larger interest of the people of J&K and getting real-time data, this has been extended… It will certainly not violate Article 370,” Gowda said.

He said a cabinet note proposing the amendment had been sent to the J&K government. “Had we received a reply… this would not have arisen. No reply has come…”

Special category

In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition walked out over the government’s unwillingness to continue special category status for 11 states.

K V P Ramachandra Rao (Congress) had moved a calling attention motion over a National Development Council meeting to discuss the need to continue the special category concept. According to MoS (Planning) Rao Inderjit Singh, the concept has been discontinued on the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendation. As for the assurance by the UPA on special status for Andhra Pradesh for five years post bifurcation, the MoS said the UPA government did not get the proposal endorsed by the NDC. This drew a sharp response from Jairam Ramesh (Congress).

Earlier, Ramesh said the 14th Finance Commission had not recommended abolition of special category status as the government claimed. “I got in touch with the chairman… He has gone on record to say that only for purpose of devolution of resources that the commission has not created any distinction between special category states and others. The minister’s statement is misleading.”

