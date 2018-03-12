Amid protests over PNB scam, bill to confiscate economic offenders’ properties tabled in Lok Sabha

It seeks to provide “an effective, expeditious and constitutionally permissible deterrent to ensure” that offenders are booked with banks and other financial institutions achieving high recoveries. It seeks to provide “an effective, expeditious and constitutionally permissible deterrent to ensure” that offenders are booked with banks and other financial institutions achieving high recoveries.

The bill mandating confiscation of properties of fugitive economic offenders was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, was introduced by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla amid protests by Opposition parties over the Punjab National Bank scam, worth over Rs 12000 crore, in which businessman Nirav Modi is allegedly involved.

As per the explanatory note to the draft bill, “A Fugitive Economic Offender is a person who has an arrest warrant issued in respect of a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.”

According to government officials, the bill would help in laying down measures to deter economic offenders from remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts. Cases where the total value involved in such offences is Rs 100 crore or more will come under the purview of the legislation.

It seeks to provide “an effective, expeditious and constitutionally permissible deterrent to ensure” that offenders are booked with banks and other financial institutions achieving high recoveries.

The bill also provides for giving an application before a special court for a declaration that an individual is a fugitive economic offender. The provisions include attachment of the offender’s property in India and abroad, including benami property. An administrator will be appointed to manage and dispose of the confiscated property under the Act.

The bill was, however, opposed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab who said it would violate the fundamental rights as a person’s property could be acquired by the government without the person being found guilty. “Anyone can be prosecuted or property can be acquired without the person being found guilty. These provisions are against fundamental rights,” he said.

“There is a multitude of laws to deal with white collar crime. Why do we need another law?” Mahtab asserted the legislation treats one as “guilty until proven innocent”.

