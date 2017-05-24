Bill tabled in Bengal Assembly to amend taxation laws

West Bengal Finance minister Amit Mitra (Express Photo) West Bengal Finance minister Amit Mitra (Express Photo)

The West Bengal government today tabled a bill in the Assembly to amend several laws on taxation for realising tax arrears by offering various dispute settlement schemes. The West Bengal Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 seeks to amend the Bengal Amusement Tax Act, 1922, West Bengal Entertainments and Luxuries (Hotels and Restaurants) Tax Act, 1972, West Bengal Entertainment-cum Amusement Tax Act and West Bengal Sales tax Settlement of Disputes Act, 1999. State finance minister Amit Mitra told the Assembly that the Bill would now be sent for Governor’s signature.

“Once the notification is issued, the disputed cases will be solved,” Mitra said. The amended Acts would provide relief to taxpayers by way of introduction of settlement of disputes schemes to realise tax arrears or penalty.

Similarly, the amendment to the West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Disputes) Act aims to provide relief to taxpayers in the settlement of disputes for arrears, interest and penalty. Mitra said that there were 98 disputed cases under the first three Acts and 60,000 cases under the West Bengal Sales Tax Act.

