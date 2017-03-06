Bill seeks to reserve seats for Gilgit, PoK residents

In a bid to give momentum to the demand for creating political space for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in legislative institutions, a BJP MP has moved a Bill seeking to reserve seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the people of Gilgit and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The Bill moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been listed to be introduced in the second part of Budget Session beginning March 9. The Bill seeks to reserve five seats in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha for the residents of Gilgit and PoK.

“When we say Kashmir is an integral part of India and Gilgit and PoK are part of Kashmir, there need to be members representing these regions in Parliament too,” Dubey told The Indian Express.

“It is surprising that Parliament does not take into account this territory while the state Assembly has 24 seats reserved for them in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dubey, MP from Godda, Jharkhand, said.

He said he had tried to bring in the Bill as a private members Bill in 2013, 2014 and 2015, but it did not get the approval of the committee on private members Bill. “Now it has been approved and it is listed for the upcoming session. I will be able to introduce it in the Lok Sabha,” he said.