Bill proposing arbitration council may be tabled this session, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

A Bill that proposes to set up an arbitration council of India — that would grade and give accreditation to institutions involved in alternative dispute resolution — is likely to be introduced in Parliament during budget session, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

Prasad said that the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which was approved by the cabinet and is likely to be tabled this session, aims to make India a global hub of arbitration. “The country already has the best lawyers and judges in the world. The world is moving towards institutional arbitration. But there has to be a mechanism. And taking this in view, an arbitration council of India will be set up. This body will institutionalise arbitration. It will grade institution and give accreditation. It will also frame policies and give training,” he told reporters.

According to the amended Bill, the council chairperson will be a person who has been a judge of the Supreme Court or chief justice or judge of any high court or any eminent jurist in the filed of arbitration. The minister said that the council will also take over the autonomous organisation — the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR). The ICADR was established in 1995 with the objective of providing alternative dispute resolution mechanism and providing facilities for the same. “After the ACI takes over ICADR, we will make the system more professional,” Prasad said.

