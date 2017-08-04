Bill gives Chandigarh civic body right to tax entertainment

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “I have personally written to every chief minister saying that till such time that the GST stabilises itself, we must not consider seriously imposing some of these taxes because they may increase the burden” (PTI Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “I have personally written to every chief minister saying that till such time that the GST stabilises itself, we must not consider seriously imposing some of these taxes because they may increase the burden” (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha passed Thursday a bill that seeks to transfer the central government’s power to levy entertainment and amusement taxes in Chandigarh to its municipal corporation, a move aimed at expediting execution of GST in the Union territory.

“To keep the health of the municipalities in mind, the municipalities have been given the right to levy a certain reasonable tax if they feel so. Now, this is a dichotomy. But this is how the architecture has come about. I have personally written to every chief minister saying that till such time that the GST stabilises itself, we must not consider seriously imposing some of these taxes because they may increase the burden,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while replying to a brief debate on the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Bill 2017.

Under the 1994 Act, the central government has the power to levy entertainment tax and entertainment duty for Chandigarh. With some members expressing concern over common people being imposed more taxes, the minister said it was wrong to think that after getting parliamentary powers, the states would misuse it. “A state is also an elected institution. It is also sovereign in its own function. It is also accountable to their people. Let us not start with the presumption that when parliamentary power is given to them or a state legislature power is given to them, the state will necessarily exercise it in an irresponsible manner,” the finance minister said.

Participating in the debate, N K Premachandran (RSP) opposed the legislation, while Santokh Singh Chaudhary (Congress) said the government implemented GST in haste which led to “chaos” in the country. After the minister’s reply, Premchandran withdrew his statutory resolution disapproving the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Ordinance. The amendment is consequent to the Constitution (101st Amendment) Act, 2016 (GST) which subsumes entertainment tax within the ambit of GST, except where it is levied by a panchayat or a municipality, the bill says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App