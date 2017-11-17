Bill Gates meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with Bill Gates and his team (Twitter) UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with Bill Gates and his team (Twitter)

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow. The billionaire reached the UP Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow where he was received by senior state officials. He is accompanied by his wife Melinda Gates. Yogi and Gates discussed investment opportunities in UP.

“A delegation led by Mr Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft Corp & Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called upon #UPCM Shri #YogiAdiyanath at Shastri Bhavan, Lucknow,” tweeted CM’s office. “On behalf of the Government and people of Uttar Pradesh, I welcome Mr. Bill Gates and his team to Lucknow: #UPCM shri #YogiAdityanath,” the office said in another tweet quoting the UP CM.

Yogi was also quoted as appreciating the visit by one of the wealthiest men in the world. “It is needed a matter of great joy and pleasure for us that you have been able to take time out of your busy schedule to be here with us: #UPCM shri #YogiAdityanath,” said another tweet. Reports said that Gates may also be invited to UP global investors summit that is scheduled to take place early next year. Meanwhile, the US foundation may also announce many initiatives for Uttar Pradesh in Friday’s meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Gates met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi where they discussed various welfare initiatives of the American philanthropies in India. The Home Minister met Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and his wife Melinda with senior officials of the Home Ministry at North Block.

Singh has urged Gates to adopt villages affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand and make them “model villages” by focusing on sanitation and cleanliness. The Home ministry had ordered action against Public Health Foundation of India, a health advocacy group largely funded by the Gates Foundation. A foundation spokesperson said the cancellation of licence was not discussed.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is committed to working collaboratively with the government of India in providing global and local technical expertise to advance the country’s ambitious development goals, PTI quoted an official statement as saying on Thursday.

