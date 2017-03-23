Bill for damages to workers in factory mishap passed

A bill to ensure compensation up to Rs 1 lakh if an injured in an industrial accident and provision for hefty penalty in case of any violation by the employers was passed by Parliament on Wednesday. The Employees Compensation (Amendment) Act 2016, that amends the Employee’s Compensation Act, 1923, was passed by Lok Sabha on August 9 last year.

The Bill penalises an employer if he fails to inform his employee of his right to compensation. It was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha today after Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said the government was committed to ensuring protection of jobs, wages, social security and fair wages to the workers.

