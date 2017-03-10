Bill for compulsory teaching of Bhagavad Gita in Lok Sabha

Another BJP member Maheish Girri introduced Maintenance of Cleanliness Bill, 2016 that provides for prohibition of littering, spitting and urinating in public place so as to ensure maintenance of clean, hygienic and healthy atmosphere in and around public place. Another BJP member Maheish Girri introduced Maintenance of Cleanliness Bill, 2016 that provides for prohibition of littering, spitting and urinating in public place so as to ensure maintenance of clean, hygienic and healthy atmosphere in and around public place.

A bill to provide compulsory teaching of Bhagvad Gita as moral education subject in educational institutions was among 103 private members bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The private member bill on Bhagvad Gita was moved by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri.

Nishikant Dubey (BJP) introduced the private member bill to provide for comprehensive policy for overall development of youth in the country.

Supriya Sule (NCP) introduced Special Courts for Trial of Offences against Women Bill, 2016 which provides for setting up of special courts for trial of cases of offences of sexual violence against the women in order to ensure speedy disposal of such cases.

Ranjeet Ranjan (Cong) moved a bill to provide for the simple solemnisation of marriages by prohibiting extravagant and wasteful expenditure and show of wealth on marriages, for the compulsory registration of all marriages soleminised in the country and for prevention of wastage of food items during the marriage functions.