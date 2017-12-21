Bill amendment: Easier to acquire land for national security, defence

MoS (independent charge, Housing & Urban Affairs) H S Puri in Lok Sabha. PTI MoS (independent charge, Housing & Urban Affairs) H S Puri in Lok Sabha. PTI

Lok Sabha passed Wednesday a bill to make it easier for the government to acquire immovable property for “national security and defence purpose” by changing the rules for payment of compensation. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill 2017 amends the original 1952 Act to allow the Centre to reissue the acquisition notice in case the property’s owner wants to be given a hearing. As per the amendment, the compensation rates that will be payable will be fixed at the date of publication of the first notice in addition to an interest.

The amended bill is aimed at addressing cases where the property owner is able, after prolonged litigation, to get the acquisition notice quashed in the court so as to be given a hearing. “This may cause astronomical hike in the quantum of compensation because of the inevitable appreciation of the market value of the property between the original date of publication of notice of acquisition and the present date of publication of the same, pursuant to the orders of the courts,” the bill states.

For such instances, the amended bill provides that the government need not pay compensation at the current market rate as is applicable on the date of issuing the fresh notice. The bill “enables the central government to reissue the notice of acquisition to the owner or such other person interested in the property, for the purpose of giving an opportunity of being heard”. The bill will also be effective with retrospective effect from March 14, 1952, the date of the enactment of the Act.

Mohammad Salim (CPM) asked whether the House has the powers to make legislation with retrospective effect from 1952 while Vara Prasadarao Velagapalli (YSRCP) said the bill should mention “only in national interest” so as to prevent misuse. “If defence production is privatised for any reason,” he added, “ land should not be acquired for private companies.”

N K Premachandran of the RSP said that he is opposed to the bill as it is not in the interest of poorer land-owners who will get only 6% interest instead of the actual value of the land. MoS (Housing and Urban Affairs) Hardeep Singh Puri said that the 6% interest will only be an interim payment until the issue is settled and that cases where compensation has already been paid will not be reopened. The Lok Sabha passed the bill without any amendments.

