Bilkis case: SC refuses to stay IPS officer’s conviction

The Supreme Court (File Photo) The Supreme Court (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday refused to grant an urgent stay on the conviction of an IPS officer held guilty of tampering with evidence in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the Gujarat riots of 2002.

A vacation bench of Justices A K Sikri and Deepak Mehtra said there is no urgency in the matter as the petitioner had already undergone the period of sentence. The court posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July. IPS officer RS Bhagora’s counsel had sought an urgent hearing in the matter, contending that under service rules, the officer will be dismissed from service if the conviction was not stayed. The Bombay High Court had held Bhagora and four other police officials guilty under IPC Sections 201 (tampering of evidence) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture). They were sentenced to

The Bombay High Court had held Bhagora and four other police officials guilty under IPC Sections 201 (tampering of evidence) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture). They were sentenced to prison term that they have already undergone, and were fined Rs 15,000 each.

On March 3, 2002 Bano, then 19, and her family were fleeing from rioters when armed mobs confronted their truck in Gujarat’s Dahod district. Fourteen members of her family were killed, including her two-year-old daughter and mother. Raped by the mob, Bano was left for dead.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App