Bilkis Banu gangrape case verdict: A timeline of events

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the trial court order of life sentence for the 11 accused in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The trial court order had come in January 2008. Bilkis, then 19, was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat riots in Randhikpur village. The miscreants also killed 14 of her family members including her 2- year-old daughter. The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought death penalty for the three men convicted for having gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members. The court has, however, set aside the plea for enhancement.

Here is a look at the timeline of Bilkis Bano’s case so far:

May 5, 2017: The Bombay High Court upheld the life sentence order of the trial court against the 11 accused in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

December, 2016: The Bombay High Court reserved its order on appeals filed by 11 convicts against life sentence awarded to them by the trial court. The High Court also reserved its order on an appeal filed by the CBI seeking death penalty for three convicts on the ground that this was the ‘rarest of the rare’ case.

October 2016: The Bombay High Court rejected an intervention application filed by Bilkis Bano. The division bench ruled that the application cannot be allowed under the Criminal Procedure Code, but as the court was inclined to hear Bilkis, she may convert her application into an appeal.

September 2016: The Bombay High Court rejected an application filed by the lawyer of the convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case seeking re-examination of some of the witnesses.

July 15, 2016: The Bombay High Court began hearing appeals filed for 11 convicts for 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

July 2011: The CBI moved the Bombay High Court seeking death penalty for three of the convicts.

January 2008: The accused had filed an appeal in the High Court challenging their conviction.

January 2008: The trial court passed its verdict in which 13 persons were convicted of criminal conspiracy, rape and murder of which 11 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

August 2004: The Supreme Court moved the trial case from Gujarat to Mumbai and directed the central government to appoint a public prosecutor.

January 2004: The CBI arrested all the accused names in the complaint by Bilkis after collecting all evidence by exhuming the graves.

December 2003: Bilkis Bano approached the National Human Rights Commission Of India and petitioned the Supreme Court seeking justice. The Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case thereafter.

March 25, 2003: The case filed by Bilkis Bano was dismissed by police on the basis of lack of evidence.

March 3, 2002: Bilkis Bano was raped and 14 of her family members were killed in Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

