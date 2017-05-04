Bilkis Bano gangrape case verdict: Bombay HC upholds life imprisonment for 11 convicts, rejects CBI plea for death penalty

Bilkis Bano addressing the media. (Source: Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna) Bilkis Bano addressing the media. (Source: Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Bombay High Court Thursday upheld the life sentence order of the trial court against the 11 accused in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The court has, however, set aside acquittal of the rest of the accused in the case which include Gujarat police officers and doctors of the government hospital. The court further said that it will consider the undergone jailed period of the convicts as part of their sentence but will impose a fine on them.

They were sentenced to life by a trial court in 2008, for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and for the murder of her family members in the wake of the Godhra riots. They had then filed an appeal in the High Court challenging their conviction. The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought death penalty for the three men convicted for having gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members. The court has, however, set aside the plea for enhancement.

Appearing for the CBI, Hiten Venegaonkar had argued that the present case was that of “mass murder” as 14 members of a family, including babies who were a few days old. The riots caused a situation of “exodus” and while the family was on the run, they were raped and murdered. Therefore the case belonged to the “rarest of rare” category and warranted the maximum punishment.

Meanwhile, Harshad Ponda, senior advocate appearing for the convicts, had raised doubts on the chronology of the events narrated by Bilkis, the FIR registered by the Gujarat police and the photographs of the dead bodies and other evidence collected from the spot. The High Court had, meanwhile, rejected an intervention application filed by Bilkis Bano seeking that she be granted hearing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd