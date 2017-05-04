Bilkis Bano gangrape case verdict: Bombay HC upholds life imprisonment for 11 convicts, rejects CBI plea for death penalty

The Bombay High Court Thursday upheld the life sentence order of the trial court against the 11 accused in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The court has, however, set aside acquittal of the rest of the accused in the case which include Gujarat police officers and doctors of the government hospital. The court further said that it will consider the undergone jailed period of the convicts as part of their sentence but will impose a fine on them.
They were sentenced to life by a trial court in 2008, for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and for the murder of her family members in the wake of the Godhra riots. They had then filed an appeal in the High Court challenging their conviction. The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought death penalty for the three men convicted for having gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members. The court has, however, set aside the plea for enhancement.
Appearing for the CBI, Hiten Venegaonkar had argued that the present case was that of “mass murder” as 14 members of a family, including babies who were a few days old. The riots caused a situation of “exodus” and while the family was on the run, they were raped and murdered. Therefore the case belonged to the “rarest of rare” category and warranted the maximum punishment.
Meanwhile, Harshad Ponda, senior advocate appearing for the convicts, had raised doubts on the chronology of the events narrated by Bilkis, the FIR registered by the Gujarat police and the photographs of the dead bodies and other evidence collected from the spot. The High Court had, meanwhile, rejected an intervention application filed by Bilkis Bano seeking that she be granted hearing.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 4, 2017 at 12:45 pm.Great information, covers all topics no need to go other sites for getting information. this infotoday : www fotoday / is the one step for getting updated with complete info either national or international. I loved to read this news channel!Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:42 pmIt is the right thing!!!Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:37 pm19 murders was less. For some it may rarest of Rare only if the count touches 100Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:36 pmFor 14 Indian mudrered and family defiled by this gangsters our great court gives them only 11 years. Great Ram rajya !!! Great India.Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:28 pmShe is first Woman then Muslim. Injustice with such heinous act, death penalty is very less. you kill all family member then you do gang rap. sorry...but this is India where justice is even biased. World surely having look on this and God before whom we pray for held. One day when will occur at your house such kind of incident unfortunately,hope it will not, but then u will realize.Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:24 pmIt is high time SC intervene in the matters of Bombay High Court and correct/punish the brain washed judges. One after the other all cases against sangh parivar is cleared with minimum or no punishment at all from this high court. Bilkis Bano case was not only a rape case but m murder of 14 people including children. And police officers and doctors were among the accused for their tacit support to the murders / rapists. Still HC see no need for capital punishment?!!!! Today the sanghi parivar set free tomorrow the police officers along with the doctors will walk free. It is The mockery of justice. Or Indian laws are now interpreted separately for sangh parivars and others on the basis of their religion, caste, state? SC who ordered and medical test for Justice Karnan, will have the guts to punish the judges of Bombay High Court. Shame on our Judiciary!!!!!Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:19 pmthey will be released soon...!! No death penalty for Murderers...and rapists...as we see today...!!! No paid Barbaric Bhakts are commenting here..??Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:29 pmArchitects of Gujrat Genocide are now desh bakhts and enjoying the top positionsReply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:09 pmThese men who did 19 murders including that of a 3 year old in fron of her mothers eyes. These men also gangraped the pregnant woman. Yet they are not in the category of Rarest of Rare ?Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 12:01 pmwhen it come to riots a murderer is not a murderer, and a rapists is no rapist. kishori lal the butcher of Delhi from 1984 riots days who had 7 different capital punishment sentences was also released despite everythingReply
- Load More Comments