Bilkis Bano gangrape case: SC asks Gujarat if departmental action taken against convicted cops

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Bilkis Bano, the survivor of gangrape during the Gujarat riots of 2002, to file a separate plea seeking higher compensation from the Gujarat government instead of what was awarded to her by the lower courts, news agency PTI has reported. The apex court also asked the state government if any departmental action has been taken against the policemen convicted in the gangrape case. It has also demanded a detailed reply from the Gujarat government within four weeks in this regard.

The rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members had taken place during the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat. On March 3, 19-year-old Bilkis Bano along with her family were on their way, escaping a mob on a truck. Bilkis was five months pregnant and accompanying her were 17 other people in the truck, including her 2-year-old daughter.

The truck was attacked by an armed mob, who gangraped her and killed 14 members of her family including her daughter, her mother Halima and cousin Shamim.

