Bilaspur High Court upholds Jogis’ tribal status petition, Congress alleges fixed match

In a major relief for breakaway Congress leader Ajit Jogi and his son and Marwahi MLA Amit Jogi, the Bilaspur High Court has upheld their petition questioning the constitution of a high powered committee that had looked into their tribal status. The committee had in June last year recommended that their tribal certificate be taken away.

Jogi had petitioned the High Court arguing that the constitution of the committee violated laid down procedures. In its order, the court clarified that they made no value judgment on the findings of the committee, but that its constitution was improper, and therefore ordered that the process of enquiry into Jogi’s tribal status returns to the state it was in before March 17, 2017, when the high powered committee was incorrectly reconstituted.

The decision is significant given that Jogi, the first CM of Chhattisgarh, has claimed to be a “Kanwar” tribal and his son Amit is MLA from Marwahi, a reserved ST seat. The Jogis who broke away from the Congress last year have always claimed to be tribal leaders, a subject of much debate in Chhattisgarh, and the recommendations of the high powered committee set up by the state government in June 2017 had come as a major blow.

Jogi is now the president of the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, which has for the first time threatened to make the state, which is scheduled to go to polls this year, a three-cornered contest.

In their judgment, Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan and Justice Sharad Gupta recorded that a high powered committee was constituted and notified under the gazette on August 30, 2013, including four nominated officers. However, the court recorded that the government passed an order, which was not published in the gazette on March 17, 2017, that reconstituted the committee. “There is also no dispute of the fact that the “order” of 17.03.2017 was not published in the gazette. While it is true that the petitioner has not pleaded in the writ petition that the “order” is not published in the gazette, it cannot be ignored that it is not even issued with reference to the statutory power to constitute such a committee, more so when a gazette notification is already governing the field,” the order said. “When the legislation authorises the executive to constitute a a Committee for a particular purpose in a particular manner, that Committee ought to be constituted in the manner which it is prescribed to be done,” it said.

The petitioners in the case had also argued that the committee had been reconstituted with the motive to have one officer, holding different positions, to adjudicate their tribal status. The judgment says, “Committee is understood as a group of people. It cannot be understood as a bunch of offices which are manned by a single person. We say this in context of the fact that a single person held the office of Special Secretary to the Tribal and Scheduled Tribe Development, Commissioner Tribal and Scheduled Tribe Development and Director, Tribal Research and Training Institute…it smacks of institutional arbitrariness…”

Jogi said that “truth had won” on the day of Gandhi’s death anniversary, and called for CM Raman Singh’s resignation. He also said that the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress would form the next government.

While the government said that they respect the order, the opposition Congress attacked both the Jogis and the government, alleging a “fixed match”.

T S Singhdeo, Leader of Opposition, said, “Decision by the Chhattisgarh HC… is an indictment against the Chhattisgarh government which doesn’t even know that a constituted committee needs to be notified in the gazette. It is a hand- in-glove act of the Dr Raman Singh government that we have always suspected.”

