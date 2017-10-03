Bilaspur: 60 boats to ferry Bhakra Dam oustees to PM Modi’s rally on Tuesday

The rally venue at Luhunu ground in Bilaspur on Monday The rally venue at Luhunu ground in Bilaspur on Monday

AS MANY as 60 private boats have been deployed to ferry Bhakra Dam oustees to help them reach Bilaspur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally which at Luhnu ground Tuesday. Before the rally, Modi will visit the Govind Sagar Lake to lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS project. Of the total four assembly constituencies in the district, three, namely, Nainadevi, Janduta and Bilaspur (sadar) have a large section of Bhakra Dam oustees, most of them who still take boats to cross the lake, which had led to submergence of 371 villages in 1963.

“It’s almost a routine for the villagers coming down to Bilaspur to take a boat to cut down travel time to cross the lake. We have arranged additional boats for the PM’s rally as one of the mode of transport. Others can come by buses, private cars or small transport vehicles. For the oustees, it could be a moment to recall their pain they are bearing for 54 years,” said BJP MLA Randhir Sharma.

This will be Modi’s third rally in Bilaspur, a native town of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and part of parliamentary constituency of Anurag Thakur. Nadda is playing the key-host to the Prime Minister in the launch of the AIIMS project. The BJP is also expecting that the PM will also announce a few more projects in the poll-bound state on Tuesday. “The rally is going to be BJP’s last jolt to the corrupt Congress government. Same time the people of Himachal want to thank Prime Minister Modi for giving us AIIMS Bilaspur. This medical institute will prove to be a new milestone in the field of medical science,” Nadda said.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was in Bilaspur on Sunday, held discussions with top party leaders including party in-charge Mangal Pandey before he left Hamirpur for a ‘swacchta function’. The venue for the rally as well as the town was decorated with hoardings and BJP flags with faces of Nadda and Anurag Thakur besides Modi etched on them.

Nadda took a round of the venue with BJP leaders and held discussions with senior civil and police officers who had already taken the charge of making elaborate security arrangements. The official function, where three projects will be launched, will be attended by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Governor Acharya Devvrat at Indoor sports complex, next to the HPCA Cricket Stadium-where Prime Minister's choppers will land around 12:30 pm.

