Bike used in RSS leader’s murder found dumped in bushes, was stolen 8 days ago

Ravinder Gosain, 58, was the mukhya shikshak of RSS’s Mohan shakha for many years. He was also mandal pradhan of a local BJP unit. (file photo) Ravinder Gosain, 58, was the mukhya shikshak of RSS’s Mohan shakha for many years. He was also mandal pradhan of a local BJP unit. (file photo)

The yellow Honda Stunner motorbike allegedly used by the killers in the murder of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain was found dumped in the bushes near Ladhowal area on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway-1 on Wednesday.

Police probe has revealed that the bike was stolen from Dholewal Chowk of Ludhiana on October 10 but no FIR was lodged despite a complaint by its owner, who had bought the two-wheeler from one Krishan Kumar of village Phullanwal.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner R N Dhoke said, “We have now registered an FIR in the bike theft case. We will now see why Miller Ganj chowki in-charge did not forward the complaint to the police station concerned for FIR registration. If found at fault, action will be taken against him,” Dhoke said. He confirmed that the complainant had submitted an application requesting for the registration of an FIR.

The bike was spotted by a passer-by who informed the police. It was found around 12 kilometres from the murder spot. While the registration number of the bike was not clear in the CCTV footage procured by the police on Tuesday, it was found to be PB 10 CU 7223 on Wednesday. The police traced the owner as one Krishan Kumar of village Phullanwal in Ludhiana.

Dhoke said Kumar claimed that he had sold the bike months ago. The killers riding the motorbike after the murder have not been captured in any of the 10 CCTV cameras installed on the route from the murder spot to where the bike was abandoned.

“We have six cameras under Safe City project in Basti Jodhewal area and also near the murder spot. We are also scanning them,” Dhoke said.

Dhoke and SIT head DCP Gaganajit Singh also visited the spot along with other police officers, besides a forensic team and dog squad. Dhoke said adequate security had been deployed near RSS shakha venues in Ludhiana.

