Bike-borne assailants shoot dead 58-yr-old Noida realtor

A 58-year-old realtor was shot dead on his plot in Noida’s Hindon Vihar Monday. The two unidentified bike-borne men who shot him fled the spot, police said. While no FIR was lodged in the case till late Monday evening, the businessman received at least two bullet injuries, while at least five rounds were fired at him, police said.

“The incident took place between 4.45 pm and 5 pm in Hindon Vihar, which comes under Noida Sector 49 police station. The businessman, Moti Goel, was at his plot where some construction work was being undertaken when two men on a motorcycle reached and opened fire. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Shwetabh Pandey, Circle Officer (Noida City 3rd), Gautam Buddha Nagar.

While police said they have not received a complaint from Goel’s family, they maintained that they are talking to eyewitnesses. “The post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. He seems to have received bullet injuries on his head and stomach. More details will be known once the post-mortem examination is conducted. Till now, the murder seems to have taken place over a property dispute,” Pandey said.

