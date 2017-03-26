Bikaner rape case: Police records statements of locals

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has raised questions over the delay on part of the family in reporting the alleged rape of a minor by eight teachers in Bikaner last year even as police today visited the private school and recorded the statements of some locals. As the case sparked outrage on social media, it has also come to light that the 13-year-old victim was suffering from cancer.

Taking cognisance of the alleged rape case, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) today decided to write to the local SP and DM seeking details of the matter. Kataria yesterday told reporters the rape case was lodged by the father of the girl as a counter to a case and the examination by the medical board will only verify the allegations.

“I cannot understand if eight people rape a girl and she does not inform the (family) the same day. However, the allegations are serious and we have formed the medical board and only after the medical examination, it will become clear,” the minister told reporters. Manan Chaturvedi, the chairperson of the state commission for protection of child rights, said the matter should be thoroughly and impartially investigated as to why the father did not approach the police to file a case earlier.

“The allegations are very serious and the victim should be treated well and must be delivered justice but at the same time, the case has become complicated due to its timing.This should be probed as to why the father did not report the incident when the alleged incident took place,” she said.

“I have spoken to the range IG and district SP.I came to know that the victims and the accused are relatives.There may have been some dispute between them earlier so this becomes a complicated case and it needed an impartial and detailed probe,” she said.

Chaturvedi said that she will form a committee tomorrow to probe the incident so that the facts come to light. Local police today visited the private school and recorded the statements of some locals. However, no arrest has been made so far. The girl was admitted to Acharya Tulsi Cancer Hospital in Bikaner for treatment for some days and was discharged last night.

The matter of the gang rape came to light on Friday last after the minor girl’s father alleged that his daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school, who also made a video of the heinous act. The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered against the teachers after the girl’s father gave a complaint to the SP.

Before the rape FIR, one of the accused teachers had filed a case against four persons including two brothers of the girl on March 20 for allegedly thrashing him.

