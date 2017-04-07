Bikaner land scam: ED attaches assets of over Rs 1 crore

The ED FIR had named some Rajasthan government officials and some “land mafia”. (Representational photo) The ED FIR had named some Rajasthan government officials and some “land mafia”. (Representational photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.18 crore belonging to some government officials and others in connection with its money laundering probe in the Bikaner land scam case.

The agency on Thursday said it has issued a provisional order attaching properties of a person identified as Jai Prakash Bagarwa, then patwaris of the area Uma Charan Sharma and Mahaveer Swami, then nayab tehsildar Fakir Mohammad, “who fraudulently allotted government land on the basis of forged allotment letters in the name of non-existing persons”.

The ED had earlier issued notices to a firm allegedly linked to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in this case. But neither Vadra nor any company linked to him was named in the FIR, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Vadra has denied any wrongdoing. The Congress party has called the action “sheer political vendetta”.

The ED FIR had named some Rajasthan government officials and some “land mafia”.

The land in question, in Kolayat area of Bikaner district, was meant for “allotment of displaced persons” of the Army’s Mahajan field firing range.

