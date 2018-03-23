Bikaner: Four boys stripped, made to work in fields, 3 booked

A case has been lodged against three people in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district for allegedly stripping four minor boys and making them work in a field, police said Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday and came to light after a video of the act surfaced on social media.

“All the victims are aged between 11 and 15. Preliminary probe suggests that they were working in their fields and trespassed into an adjacent field owned by one Ganpat Meghwal (26),” said Vedpal Shivaran, SHO, Gajner police station, Police said the trespassing angered Meghwal and his two companions. “They made the boys strip and forced them to work in their field. One of them also filmed a video which later went viral,” said Shivaran.

He said a case had been lodged against Meghwal, Ganesh Rajput, 18 and Pappu Meghwal, 25 under relevant IPC sections and sections under POCSO Act could be added after probe. No arrests have been made, said Shivaran.

