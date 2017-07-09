Bijnor blast case: NIA yet to ID deceased as SIMI men

WHILE THE six SIMI operatives wanted in the 2014 Bijnor blast case have been killed in police encounters, the National investigation Agency (NIA), which is set to file a closure report in the case, is yet to confirm whether the deceased were indeed the same SIMI men who the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh ATS have identified as the accused.

The NIA, which has been probing the case since 2015, is now awaiting a forensic laboratory report on the CCTV footage that allegedly showed the six terrorists fleeing their rented accommodation after the blast in Bijnor city on September 12, 2014. While the MP and UP ATS have claimed that photographs of the six have matched the CCTV footage, NIA has sent the photographs and the video grabs to a forensic lab for tests.

“We had sent the CCTV grabs collected from Bijnor police and photographs obtained from Madhya Pradesh ATS to the forensic laboratory to get it verified that those who were seen fleeing after the blast in the footage were the SIMI men. The report is awaited,” said an NIA officer. Though the NIA is set to file a closure report in the case, as none of the six is alive to face court proceedings, the lab findings will affect the five other accused in the case.

The five, including a woman, belong to Bijnor city and face the charge of providing shelter and logistical help to the SIMI operatives. They are lodged in Lucknow District Jail.

Among the six SIMI men, two were killed in a police encounter in Telangana in April 2015, while the rest were gunned down in a police encounter in Madhya Pradesh in October last year.

