Bihar’s plan to ensure cows birth mostly female calves

The cows chosen for the project would preferably be ones giving birth for the first time. Experts claim a 90 per cent success through the method. (Photo by Ravi Kanojia) The cows chosen for the project would preferably be ones giving birth for the first time. Experts claim a 90 per cent success through the method. (Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

THE Bihar government is looking at increasing cow numbers in the state through artificial insemination, to boost milk production and to address the problem of male calves being abandoned by their owners who find little use for them.

In a pilot project starting this financial year in six districts, the government is offering 45 per cent subsidy to farmers to adopt this special insemination method for their cows which ensures birth of only females through “sorted semen straw”. The cows chosen for the project would preferably be ones giving birth for the first time. Experts claim a 90 per cent success through the method.

In a letter to the Principal Accountant General on April 26, 2017, on the new scheme, Animal and Fisheries Department undersecretary Umashanker Prasad pointed that though 24 lakh to 27 lakh cows undergo artificial insemination every year, the male-to-female calves ratio is half and half.

“It is generally found that farmers are not interested in keeping make calves. As a result, male calves become stray animals and damage standing crops. The state government is of the opinion that growth in cow population should be encouraged for increase in milk production.”

Describing the benefits of the new artificial insemination scheme in the letter, Prasad said there was a 90 per cent possibility of cows bearing female calves with the method. “It would boost the income of cow-keepers because of production of more female calves than before. The problem of stray oxen and diseased ones spreading infection to cows would (also) come down with the decrease in male calves,” he added.

Bihar Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Awadhesh Kumar Singh told The Indian Express: “We discussed a little bit about cow vigilantism when introducing the scheme, but it is directly related to milk-production increase and stray oxen problem. We are also working on a separate scheme to boost infrastructure to take care of stray cows and oxen.” He said the sorted semen method had been tried successfully in at least two or three states.

The BAIF Development and Research Foundation has been given the job of providing sorted semen to farmers at every panchayat. Farmers will bear 55 per cent of the cost, the government the rest.

The places selected for the pilot project are Nalanda, Bhojpur (Ara), Saran (Chhapra), Gopalganj, Buxar and Gaya. To be implemented over 2017-18 and 2018-19, the project would be replicated in other districts depending on its success. The Animal and Fisheries Department has set a target of artificial insemination of 40,000 cows in two years. It would cost the government Rs 2.20 crore in subsidy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now