Bihar: Youth dies in stampede at Army recruitment drive

The recruitment drive continued despite the incident.

A 20-year-old man from Gaya died in a stampede at an Army recruitment rally in Dehri-on-Sone, Rohtas, on Wednesday.

Around 2.40 am, when Mukesh along with other aspirants converged at the venue, the gate opened and all the aspirants started rushing in. Mukesh reportedly fell down and died of internal injuries and asphyxia.

More than 3,000 candidates from Gaya district had been called for the physical test for the post of sepoy. The recruitment drive continued despite the incident. Mukesh was a resident of Sherghati, Gaya. He was the eldest of three brothers. His father is a farmer.

Dehri-on-Sone DSP Javed Ansari said: “The stampede took place probably because of convergence of candidates near the ground gate. As recruitment rally (physical tests) take place in early morning, candidates generally converge near the venue a day earlier.”

Rohtas DM Animesh Parashar said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident by ADM Om Prakash Pal.

Rohtas SP M S Dhillon said: “I have spoken to Army authorities, who agreed to start the physical test from 4 am instead of 2 am. Now, announcement through microphone will be made. There have been some problems because of fog.”

Colonel Rajeev Kumar, in-charge of the recruitment rally, said the incident took place because of impatience of candidates. He added that adequate care would be taken.

In all, 5,701 candidates were called for physical tests and 3,916 candidates attended the physical test, of whom 323 qualified.

