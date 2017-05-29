Bihar: Woman, kin held over groom kidnap charge

Abhinay was supposed to marry Julie Kumari, the arrested woman on June 9, but there was some quarrel between the families on Thursday. (Source: Google Maps) Abhinay was supposed to marry Julie Kumari, the arrested woman on June 9, but there was some quarrel between the families on Thursday. (Source: Google Maps)

Police in Muzaffarpur have arrested a woman, her siblings and a neighbour on the charge of kidnapping a youth and forcing him into marrying her. By the time the police at Gaighat in Muzaffarpur reached the woman’s home, after being alerted by the parents of 22-year-old Abhinay Kumar, the wedding was over on Thursday night. Abhinay was supposed to marry Julie Kumari, the arrested woman on June 9, but there was some quarrel between the families on Thursday.

When the police team tried to take away Abhinay on Thursday night from Julie’s home, the bride’s family allegedly attacked them. The police returned with a bigger team on Friday morning and arrested Abhinay, 19-year-old Julie, her sister and brother and a neighbour. Julie’s relatives have alleged torture in hands of the police. Although, a Muzaffarpur court had remanded the five accused in judicial custody on Friday, some of them had to be admitted to hospital with injuries.

On Sunday, Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar said: “We have taken serious note of allegations of police torture and suspended Gaighat police station in-charge and three sub-inspectors.” A villager said that after the families had some arguments on Thursday, Abhinay’s cousin, who is also a brother-in-law to Julie, convinced the would-be groom to accompany him for some discussion. Abhinay was taken to Julie’s home, about 9 km away.

Abhinay was then forced to marry Julie, his family complained to the police. When Abhinay’s parents got to know about it, they lodged the kidnapping case against Julie and the others. At the time the bride and her sister were arrested, there was no woman constable with the police team.

