Bihar witnesses dry weather, Gaya hottest

Weather remained dry in Bihar in the past 24 hours and Gaya recorded the highest temperature of 38.5 degree celsius today. The maximum temperature at Gaya was normal but its minimum temperature at 18.7 degree celsius was a degree below it, Patna Meteorological centre said.

In Patna the maximum temperature was 37.4 degree celsius against yesterday’s 36.8 degree celsius, the Met office bulletin said.

The minimum temperature in the city was 18.6 degree Celsius, which was three degrees below normal, it said.

Bhagalpur witnessed a maximum temperature at 38.4 and a minimum of 21.6 degree celsius, Purnea 35.7 degree celsius and 15.8 degrees respectively.

The minimum temperature at Purnea was the lowest and four degree below normal minimum temperature in the state.

MeT department has forecast mainly clear sky for tomorrow in the major cities of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea.

