Bihar wants Durga idols immersed by Sept 30 midnight

Some BJP leaders were reportedly in favour of separate routes for idol immersion and Muharram on October 1, but the state BJP leadership decided to go with the government’s decision. (Files) Some BJP leaders were reportedly in favour of separate routes for idol immersion and Muharram on October 1, but the state BJP leadership decided to go with the government’s decision. (Files)

The Bihar government has asked all district magistrates and police superintendents to hold meetings with peace committees and ensure Durga idols are immersed by midnight on Vijayadashami (September 30), a day ahead of Muharram. No written order, however, has been issued to either SPs or the DMs. Sources said the government avoided written orders to avoid any controversy following a Calcutta High Court order on a similar issue.

The decision was taken at a recent law and order meeting in Patna, where it was decided that district administrations will take a final call on immersion of Durga idols in the particular district by midnight of Saturday-Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal told The Indian Express, “As of now, we cannot tell the number of districts that will do it (follow the midnight cut-off). Each district administration has to assess law and order situation and take a decision. But there is no written order on this. We have provided a devoted force of 10,000 (police personnel) for the state for this. Besides, we will deploy Rapid Action Force at some places.”

Even though Patna DM Sanjay Kumar Agrawal said they have not set any deadline for immersion, several puja committee members, who attended a meeting with Agrawal on September 19, said they had been asked to immerse idols by September 30 midnight, as Muharram procession would be held on October 1.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “There is nothing wrong with the government taking preventive measures to avoid communal tension. There has been instances of communal violence in Bihar on occasions when Dussehra and Muharram coincided.”

Some BJP leaders were reportedly in favour of separate routes for idol immersion and Muharram on October 1, but the state BJP leadership decided to go with the government’s decision.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App