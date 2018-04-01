Bihar violence: Ashwini Choubey’s son surrenders, says will move higher court for justice

Arijit Shashwat said he will approach higher courts for justice as FIR against him was totally ‘fake’. (Source: ANI photo) Arijit Shashwat said he will approach higher courts for justice as FIR against him was totally ‘fake’. (Source: ANI photo)

Arijit Shashwat, who is facing arrest in a case relating to communal violence in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, surrendered late Saturday night in Patna, reported news agency ANI. Shashwat, the son of Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey, turned himself in hours after a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Calling the FIR against him “totally fake”, Shashwat, 38, said he will approach higher courts for justice. “I am going to surrender. We will also approach higher courts. The FIR against me is totally fake,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Shashwat had previously refused to surrender, saying he was “not a fugitive”.

In a one-line order on Saturday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kumud Ranjan had rejected Shashwat’s petition for anticipatory bail. Shashwat had moved the court after an arrest warrant was issued against him and eight others last week. An FIR against them was filed at Nathnagar police station of Bhagalpur in connection with the clashes that broke out between members of two communities on March 17. Heavy stone-pelting and even exchange of fire was witnessed during the violence in which several persons, including two policemen, were injured.

The clashes followed a skirmish between residents of Nathnagar and those participating in a procession taken out on ‘New Year’ as per the Hindu calendar. The procession was led by Shashwat. Locals had objected to playing of loud music during the procession.

Communal passions have peaked in Aurangabad, Nalanda, Samastipur, Sheikhpura and Nawada districts following Ram Navami festivities.

The Opposition criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to arrest Shashwat.

Choubey, meanwhile, accused the RJD and Congress of trying to flare up “riots” in Bihar, and said the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state would take stern action against such attempts.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd