Bihar: Two teenagers killed while taking selfie on railway track

An attempt to take a selfie on railway track proved fatal for three teenagers today as two of them were killed and another was injured after a train hit them near Katihar junction here, police said. The incident took place at Lalpul bridge under Korha police station area. While the deceased have been identified as Raushan Kumar and Sameer Chaudhary, Bittu Paswan sustained injuries in the accident as he managed to move away in time, Korha police station in-charge Anuj Kumar said.

A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Sadar hospital, Kumar said.

