Bihar: Two officials of road construction firm shot dead in Chhapra

Two officials of a road construction company have been shot dead in Bihar’s Chhapra, according to ANI. Police have begun investigation in the matter. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Lal Babu Mishra from Begusarai and Dharamveer Kumar of Patna.

The two were reportedly sleeping at the construction site when they were shot dead. Their bodies were found by the workers who reached the site in the morning. More details are awaited.