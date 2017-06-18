Bihar: Two minor girls stripped, humiliated by school authorities after father fails to pay fee

Two minor sisters allegedly stripped by school authorities in Begusarai after their father failed to pay school fee. (Source: ANI) Two minor sisters allegedly stripped by school authorities in Begusarai after their father failed to pay school fee. (Source: ANI)

A shocking incident has come to the fore where two minor girls were allegedly forced to strip and thrown out of their school in Bihar’s Begusarai district after their father failed to pay the fee for their school uniform on time, reported ANI. The incident occurred on Friday when Chunchun Sah went to pick up his daughters after school as a teacher asked Sah to get the money for the uniforms immediately.

Located in Sikraula village, B.R Education Academy school had given school uniforms to the two girls, who were supposed to pay back the money. “I pleaded for some time to deposit the fee, but the teacher stripped my daughters on the spot in front of everyone,” said Sah.

One of the girls was a Class I student, while the elder one was in Class II. Subsequently, Sah went to the police station and lodged an FIR against the accused. According to Sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar, the principal and a female teacher have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister Ashok Choudhary described the incident as insensitive, insisting that stern action would be taken against the school and the culprits.

With inputs from ANI

