Bihar: Two killed, five injured as part under-construction railway over-bridge collapses

A pillar of an under-construction railway overbridge collapsed near Sasaram station in Bihar on Saturday killing two labourers and injuring five. The accident disrupted movement of trains on the Grand Chord line of Gaya-Mughalsarai rail section after 10 am. The incident occurred barely 100 metres from Sasaram station in Rohtas district when the iron pillar of the under-construction overbridge collapsed, a Railway official said.

The deceased have been identified as Nathan and Faidul, both in their early 20s, Sasaram Station Manager Umesh Kumar said. The deceased and the injured were working as labourers in the under-construction project, he said. Except one injured who hailed from Amritsar, the six others were residents of Khudnabari village in Barpeta district of Assam.

While three persons have been admitted to a nearby private hospital, two persons including Rakibul, who sustained serious injuries, were admitted to Sasaram sadar hospital, the station manager said. Rakibul was later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Heavy rainfall in the past couple of days might have led to the incident, official sources said. Only an investigation would reveal as to what led to collapse, the sources said.

