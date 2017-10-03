Bihar: Two injured in firing as police try to avert communal clash

Stones were thrown at the tazia, said the police, after which the force opened fire. Stones were thrown at the tazia, said the police, after which the force opened fire.

Two persons were injured in Jamui, Bihar, as police allegedly opened fire to disperse a crowd and check a communal clash on Monday. Bhojpur police also made several preventive arrests to help avoid a clash during a tazia procession on Sunday and Monday.

The state home department has suspended Internet services in Jamui and Bhojpur districts.

On Monday afternoon, when a tazia procession for Muharram was crossing the town police station area, a crowd gathered. “The police opened fire to disperse them,” said Bihar Additional Director-General of Police (headquarters) S K Singhal.

“An FIR has been lodged and 24 people have been arrested from both sides,” he said.

Police said two persons were injured in firing but it was unclear if the duo — Banti Shah (25) and Jitu Singh (22) — were injured in police firing or by the shots fired by anti-social elements. The two have been sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

A Jamui police officer said: “An idol of Durga was hit by a stone during immersion on September 30. Hindu residents had been angry. There was tension when the tazia procession was taken out on Monday.”

Stones were thrown at the tazia, said the police, after which the force opened fire.

In Piro, Bhojpur, police also made at least 80 preventive arrests. Bhojpur SP Awkash Kumar said: “The state government had to suspend Internet services here so that rumour cannot be spread. We have made several preventive arrests and deployed adequate forces in Piro”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App