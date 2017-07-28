Bihar Assembly trust vote LIVE updates: CM Nitish Kumar arrives at the Bihar Assembly

Bihar floor test live updates: Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi wave at gathering after they were sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister respectively. (Source: PTI Photo) Bihar floor test live updates: Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi wave at gathering after they were sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister respectively. (Source: PTI Photo)

A day after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister with NDA’s backing, the JD(U)-BJP alliance will prove its majority in a floor test on Friday. The trust vote is critical since former coalition partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress have 80 and 27 MLAs respectively. JD(U) with its own 71 MLAs in the Assembly, also enjoys the support of 53 BJP MLAs and 8 others.

Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Thursday that they had the numbers to form the government. He also reiterated father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s claim that Nitish had “wrongfully contained” several JD(U) MLAs.

After resigning as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance amid corruption allegations against the RJD leaders, Nitish accepted the NDA support to form a new government in Bihar. This prompted a series of allegations from the Opposition accusing Nitish of political opportunism since he had earlier criticised BJP and Narendra Modi during the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

10.40 am: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi reaches Bihar assembly for the floor test. Modi took oath as the Deputy CM of the state on Thursday. He has previously served at the same post from 2005 to 2013.

10.35 am: BJP leader Mangal Pandey has expressed confidence that the NDA alliance will win the trust vote. “It is very clear that we will win trust vote as we have support of 132 MLAs,”he told ANI.

10.30 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the Bihar Assembly for the floor test.

10.20 am: Security personnel have been stationed at the Bihar Assembly, ahead of the floor test.

10.15 am: Ajay Alok of the JD(U) said that there has been no statement from Sharad Yadav’s side. “No leader is unhappy. Ali Anwar issued a statement but he has also said that this is not a revolt and that he will speak in party forum,”Ajay Alok told ANI.

10.00 am: There has been a rift in JD(U) caused by Nitish’s decision to return to NDA fold. JD(U) MP Ali Anwar said on Thursday his conscience does not approve of Nitish Kumar’s decision to form a government with NDA. He said, “Though Nitish ji’s decision to form a government with BJP was his call of conscience, my conscience doesn’t allow me to support this move.” Kerala JDU president Veerendra Kumar and Ali Anwar meet Sharad Yadav to express their displeasure.

