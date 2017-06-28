Bihar: Trader’s son killed in Siwan, villagers set police vehicles on fire

Angry villagers today set two police vehicles on fire after a businessman’s son was killed by unidentified persons in Mahpur village of Bihar’s Siwan district, police said. Superintendent of Police Saurabh Kumar said the criminals opened fire on Rashid Ahmad Sircar when he was sleeping on the roof of his house yesterday night.

Sircar (25) died on way to hospital. Locals became violent and set two police vehicles on fire, the SP said. Additional police force was deployed to bring the situation under control, the SP said.

The SP also said that it appeared that the killing was a result of some old enmity. Efforts are on to nab the killers, the SP added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App