Bihar to launch campaign against dowry, child marriage

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI photo)

After enforcing a total liquor ban, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that his government would launch an intensive campaign against dowry and child marriage on Gandhi Jayanti. “From the birth anniversary of Gandhiji on October two we will launch an intensive campaign against social evils like dowry and child marriage,” Kumar said addressing a function on the 141th anniversary of Saint Gadge at Begusarai.

“We need to get rid of child marriage. Marriage of a girl should not take place before 18 years and that of boy before 21 years as per the existing law. A lot of problems emanate as a result of child marriage,” he said.

The CM said dowry was another menace gripping the society.

“Earlier, it (dowry) was prevalent among affluent sections of society, but now it has become a practice in all sections of society. This is a social evil which needs to be done away with,” he said.

Earlier, he unveiled a statue of social worker Piyushendu Gupta at Viplavi library in the Matihani block of Begusarai.

Gupta is the father of noted economist Saibal Gupta, founder of Asian Development Research Institute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now