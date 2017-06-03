Bihar to intensify crackdown on narcotics post-prohibition

Representational Image. Representational Image.

With seizures of narcotics suggesting an increase in its illicit trade post the liquor ban in Bihar, a high-level meeting today decided that a coordinated operation would be launched against it in the state. The decision on the operation to check narcotics trade was taken at a high level meeting here today convened by Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh in which senior officials of the state government, central agencies like Sashashtra Seema Suraksha Bal, Narcotics Control Bureau and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence participated.

“The meeting decided to launch a coordinated operation against narcotics,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal told PTI. The meeting holds importance as there are reports of the increase in the narcotics trade in Bihar post the ban on liquor. Official figures of the seizure of narcotics in the state in 2016-17 suggest increase in the volume of this illegal trade.

Singhal said while 13,834 kg of contraband ganja was seized from different parts of Bihar in 2016-17 it was only 2,492 in the previous fiscal 2015-16. He said 62.8 kg charas was seized in 2016-17 against 17 kg in 2015-16, 95.2 kg of opium was seized in 2016-17 compared to 19 kg the previous year, while 71.1 kg of heroin/smack was seized in 2016-17 compared to only 205 gram in 2015-16.

There was large scale seizure of Corex cough syrup, which is used by alcoholics. Singhal said 15,544 bottles of Corex syrup were seized during 2016-17. Similarly, 20,308 proxyvon were seized in Bihar during 2016-17 against 462 in 2015-16, he said. A total 5672 vials of injection of different drugs was seized during 2016-17, the ADG added.

