Bihar: Three held, cops probe links with ‘agency from across border’

It is suspected that they could have played a role in the Kanpur Dehat train derailment last November.(Representation image) It is suspected that they could have played a role in the Kanpur Dehat train derailment last November.(Representation image)

Police on Tuesday arrested three local criminals from Raxaul, bordering Nepal, who are suspected to be part of an international gang that could have links with the ISI. The trio have confessed that they unsuccessfully tried to blow up a railway track at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October 1, 2016, the police said. It is suspected that they could have played a role in the Kanpur Dehat train derailment last November.

Watch What Else Is Making News

East Champaran SP Jitendra Rana said: “We arrested Umashankar Patel, Moti Paswan and Mukesh Yadav in connection with the murders of Arun Ram and Deepak Ram. The three accused revealed that the gang killed Arun and Deepak because of their failure to blow up the railway track at Ghorasahan on October 1.”

Three members of the gang, including kingpin Brajkishore Giri, Munahid Ansari and Shambhu, have already been arrested by Nepal Police, while two other members — Gajendra Jha and Rakesh Yadav — are absconding.

SP Rana said the arrested trio was given Rs 3 lakh by Giri, who had been in touch with a Dubai gang. “Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of an intelligence agency from across the border. We have passed on our inputs to the ATS in Patna and intelligence agencies,” he said.

Asked about the gang’s alleged involvement in the Kanpur Dehat derailment, in which more than 140 people were killed, Rana said the police suspected their involvement in this and other such cases, and these are being probe. “We have been in touch with Nepal Police to trace the main link of the gang, who could have been funding them,” he said.