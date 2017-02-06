Bihar: Thieves loot computers, hard discs from bank in Katihar, locker cut open

Unidentified miscreants have stolen computers and hard discs from Central Bank of India’s Mirchai Bari branch located in the heart of Katihar town under Sahayak police station last night. Thieves entered the branch by breaking its window and ransacked the branch before escaping with the computers and hard discs, Sahayak police station SHO Nirmal Kumar Yadvendu said.

Thieves broke open the main gate leading to the lockers, cut one locker with the help of gas cutter and damaged two other lockers with the help of gas cutter, Central Bank of India’s Branch Manager A K Azad said.

The office was strewn with files when they (officials and staff) reached the branch this morning.

It is not known as to how much cash or valuables have been stolen from the bank, the SHO said and added that it is also not known as what was stored in the damaged lockers.

The bank officials have closed the branch’s operations for today.

An FIR would be lodged with the concerned police station in the theft case, bank official said.