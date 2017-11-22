Tej Yadav threatens to beat Sushil Modi, Bihar Deputy CM says RJD leader frustrated

Sushil Modi and Tej Yadav (File) Sushil Modi and Tej Yadav (File)

A war of words broke out between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday after the former RJD minister threatened to beat up Modi during his son’s wedding.

Threatening to enter his house and thrash the BJP leader, Yadav was quoted as saying, “We are not scared our fight will go on, will enter his house and beat him up. If I go to his son’s marriage I will expose him.”

Reacting to the threat Modi said that Tej Yadav was unnecessarily mixing politics with his son’s wedding, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav must talk to his son over the issue.

“He is frustrated and threatening to disturb my son’s wedding. Why is he bringing politics into this? I had respectfully attended weddings of Lalu ji’s children. Laluji must talk to him,” he told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sushil Modi attacked the Yadav family and accused them of transacting through a cooperative bank headed by a former party MLC to invest in benami properties. He also said that the family used the bank to convert black money into white by taking loans from it and exchanging demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate should probe the role of Prasad and the bank in the matter,” he said. RJD rejected the allegations as baseless. “Sushil Modi is suffering from Lalu phobia. He has lost mental balance…” RJD spokesperson said.

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi also said that she would no longer respond to CBI, I-T and ED notices. “Those who wish to question us can come to my house. I am not going anywhere…I know triya charitra (dubious character) of all these agencies. Serve me as many notices as you can,” she said at an open session of RJD on Tuesday.

During the same event, she also lashed out at BJP leader Nityanand Rai who warned of “breaking fingers and cutting hands raised in opposition of PM Narendra Modi.” “Main kehti hoon ki himmat hai to kato, Narendra Modi ka haath aur gala katnewale bhi bahut log hain (I dare them to cut (hands), there are many people who can cut the hands and neck of PM Modi),” she said.

