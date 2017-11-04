Bihar stampede: At least 3 dead, 10 injured at Simaria ghat; CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

At least three people were killed and over 10 injured on Saturday morning after a stampede took place at the Simaria ghat in Bihar’s Begusarai, reported news agency ANI. The incident occurred at 7 am in a narrow lane near the Simaria ghat where people had gathered on the occasion of Karthik Purnima.

“We are trying to ascertain the cause behind the stampede,” Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mithilesh Kumar told news agency PTI. Police also said the injured have been hospitalised in Begusarai.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede. He also said the injured would receive free treatment.

In January 2005, 340 Hindu pilgrims died in a stampede during a pilgrimage to a remote Mandhar Devi temple in Satara district of Maharashtra.

