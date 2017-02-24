Bihar SSC chairman arrested in question paper leak case

Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman and senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, above, was arrested in connection with BSSC exam paper leak matter. (Source: ANI) Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman and senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, above, was arrested in connection with BSSC exam paper leak matter. (Source: ANI)

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Chairman and senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar has been arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged question paper leak in clerks recruitment exam. BSSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram is already in custody in connection with the alleged leak.

Earlier, the Bihar government had cancelled all the exam scheduled for February.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under supervision of Patna SSP to probe the alleged corrupt practices in State Staff Selection Commission in recruitment of clerks in state jobs. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken serious note of the matter and ordered Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and DGP P K Thakur to inquire into the case.

The BSSC conducts the exam for appointment of clerks in the state government. The first phase exam was held on February 5. According to reports, the questions were leaked on online chatting platform WhatsApp as soon as the exams began at 11 am on the day.

Twenty-seven people were later arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat through electronic devices in the examination in Nawada district.