Bihar Srijan case: CBI takes over probe into Rs 1,000-cr scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Saturday took over the probe into the Srijan scam in Bihar, in which government funds worth about Rs 1,000 crore were allegedly transferred to the accounts of a non-government organisation. The central probe agency that took over the investigation after the Bihar government referred the case to it has registered 10 FIRs in the case. The case is being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

The FIRs have been earlier registered by Bihar police against all 10 executive committee members of Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti Limited, including Manorama Devi, the late founder and Director of the NGO and other officials of the organisation and bank officials.

Among those facing the arrest warrants are Rajni Priya alias Priya Kumar and Seema Devi, daughters-in-law of Manorama Devi, under whose tenure the siphoning of funds allegedly happened. Priya Kumar is the current secretary of Srijan and is on the run. Earlier, the Bihar Police had issued a lookout notice against Priya and her husband for allegedly swindling over Rs 950 crore of government money in Bhagalpur. Manorama Devi died early this year after which the NGO was being run by Priya Kumar and Amit Kumar, son of Manorama Devi, state government officials had said.

According to the norms, the agency has re-registered the FIRs of the state police but is free to come out with its conclusion which is summed up in its final report–a charge sheet or a closure report. As per a PTI report, the probe agency has received the reference from the Centre to take over the investigation and necessary documents have been received from the Bihar government today.

