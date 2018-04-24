Bihar: Son held for drinking, BJP Gaya MP Hari Manjhi claims police ‘targeting’

Asked about alcohol content being found in his son’s blood sample, Manjhi said: “It was 10 ml alcohol. Even if one consumes cold drink, one would get that much percentage”. Asked about alcohol content being found in his son’s blood sample, Manjhi said: “It was 10 ml alcohol. Even if one consumes cold drink, one would get that much percentage”.

The SON of BJP’s Gaya MP Hari Manjhi has been arrested for consuming alcohol. The MP claimed that he had alerted police that people from his village in Motiya police station area were flouting the state anti-liquor law, but police “showed alertness by choosing to arrest his son Rahul Manjhi.”

Gaya police, however, said they arrested three youths based on a breath analyser test and found alcohol in their blood samples beyond permissible limit.

Police on Saturday conducted a surprise check at Nama village reportedly after Gaya BJP MP Hari Manjhi’s complaint. Gaya City SP Gaurav Mangla denied the MP’s claim and said, “We conducted a raid at West Nama village on the intervening night of April 21 and April 22 and arrested three people — Rahul Manjhi, Vedan Manjhi and Munarik Choudhary — after they tested positive for drinking. Rahul Manjhi’s alcohol concentration was 168 mg per 100 ml. They were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.”

Hari Manjhi, however, said police arrested his son to stop him from raising an alarm. “Some people do not want me to raise alarms on liquor law violation. It was me who complained to police about open violation of the law. But, my son was made the target. It is good that police acted fast on my complaint but they ended up targeting my son,” Manjhi said.

Asked about alcohol content being found in his son’s blood sample, Manjhi said: “It was 10 ml alcohol. Even if one consumes cold drink, one would get that much percentage”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App