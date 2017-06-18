Bihar sisters stripped in school for ‘not paying for uniform’

The girls’ father, Chunchun Kumar Sao, who runs a small provision store, alleged that when he went to the school to lodge a complaint against the teacher, principal Mukesh Kumar threatened him for not paying the money. Sao lodged a police complaint on Friday afternoon. The girls’ father, Chunchun Kumar Sao, who runs a small provision store, alleged that when he went to the school to lodge a complaint against the teacher, principal Mukesh Kumar threatened him for not paying the money. Sao lodged a police complaint on Friday afternoon.

The principal and a teacher of a private school in Begusarai, Bihar, have been arrested for allegedly stripping two sisters — a Class I and a nursery student – for failing to pay for their school uniform.The incident took place Thursday at the B R Education Academy at Koria village in Mufassil police station area.

The sisters had to pay Rs 1,600 for two pairs of uniform that the school had distributed when the current session began in April, but had failed to do so. When they came to school on Thursday, class teacher Anjana Devi allegedly stripped the girls, aged six-and-a-half years and five, and sent them home in undergarments.

The girls’ father, Chunchun Kumar Sao, who runs a small provision store, alleged that when he went to the school to lodge a complaint against the teacher, principal Mukesh Kumar threatened him for not paying the money. Sao lodged a police complaint on Friday afternoon.

“I had requested the school authorities to give me some more time for making the payment as I am going through some financial problems,” he said. “Now, I am considering putting my daughters in some other school. The incident has hurt them — they were mocked by their classmates,” said Sao.

Begusarai SP Ranjeet Kumar Mishra told The Indian Express: “As it was a written complaint of a serious nature, we immediately sent a DSP to the school. The DSP spoke to some students and local residents and was convinced that the two girls were stripped.