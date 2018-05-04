Bihar: Seven killed as Delhi-bound bus overturns, catches fire

Police said the identity of the victims had not been ascertained. A bus agent has been detained at Muzaffarpur, the police said. Police said the identity of the victims had not been ascertained. A bus agent has been detained at Muzaffarpur, the police said.

Seven passengers were killed and six injured after a Delhi-bound bus from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur overturned and caught fire Thursday afternoon. The bus belonged to a private company from Uttar Pradesh. Disaster Management principal secretary Pratyaya Amrit confirmed the seven deaths.

The accident took place around 4.15 pm near Belwa village of Kotwan on the NH-28 in East Champaran when the bus overturned after it tried to save a biker. The air-conditioned bus had 12 passengers, two drivers and a cleaner. The bus fell off the national highway and caught fire after overturning. Local residents who were working in their fields managed to rescue six passengers. The injured were admitted with burn injuries.

A total of 32 passengers had booked tickets for the journey online, and 17 of them were supposed to board at Gopalganj.

Bihar State Transport Federation chief Uday Shanker Singh said, “The bus had been plying long distance without proper permits. We keep alerting district transport officers about such loopholes but they do not take action.”

