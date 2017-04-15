Bihar: Seven cops, one Naxal killed in prison van-truck collision

The accident happened near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station (Source: Google maps) The accident happened near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station (Source: Google maps)

Seven policemen and a hardcore Naxal were killed when a prison van dashed into a truck in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district today. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town), Ashish Anand told PTI the accident happened near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station around 5 AM.

The prison van was carrying two hardcore Naxals from Bhagalpur to Sitamarhi court, he said. Twelve policemen were also in the van. One Naxal and seven policemen died after the accident, he said, adding another ultra and five other policemen were admitted to Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital.

The prison van driver Munna Singh was among the dead. The DSP said that while four policemen died on the spot, the Naxal and three other policemen died on the way to SKMCH.

The DSP said all injured policemen and the seriously injured Naxal were later shifted to a private hospital.

