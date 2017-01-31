Bihar: Road construction company employee hacked to death by Maoists

Maoists have hacked to death an employee of a private road construction company at a village in Bihar’s Jamui district, a police official said on Tuesday. Maoists have hacked to death an employee of a private road construction company at a village in Bihar’s Jamui district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Maoists have hacked to death an employee of a private road construction company at a village in Bihar’s Jamui district, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Harni village last night when the armed Maoists intercepted motorcycle-borne Sanjay Pandey (35), working as the ‘munshi’ of the private road construction company, and slit his throat with a sharp object, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.

Pandey, a native of Malpur village in Patna district died on the spot, he said.

The Maoists left behind the victim’s motorcycle and two hand-written notes claiming responsibility for Pandey’s murder saying a similar fate will be meted out to anybody who will execute government schemes without prior approval from the Naxal outfits, Kant said.

The motorcycle and the hand-written notes have been recovered from the spot, the SP said.

He said that a case has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to nab the culprits.

Security forces comprising the CRPF and district police have been rushed to the spot to carry out search operation against Maoists involved in the murder, Kant added.